Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.20

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 16194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 3.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the first quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

