Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Lessened by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Intuit worth $34,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intuit by 85.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% during the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $274.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

