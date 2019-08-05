Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) & Atlas Copco (NASDAQ:ALFVY) Head to Head Survey

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intevac and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atlas Copco 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intevac presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.61%. Given Intevac’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intevac is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intevac and Atlas Copco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $95.11 million 1.22 $3.58 million ($0.19) -26.58 Atlas Copco $4.68 billion 1.62 $520.14 million $1.24 14.55

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Intevac. Intevac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac 5.41% -3.16% -2.26% Atlas Copco 11.62% 20.64% 8.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Intevac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Intevac does not pay a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Intevac has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Intevac on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets. The Photonics segment develops high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras, and system that are applied in defense industry. It also provides digital night-vision imaging systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; evaporation systems; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, desalination, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, fresh water, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, and thermal solutions. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals,food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

