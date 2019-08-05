InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of INXN opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. InterXion has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of InterXion by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InterXion Company Profile
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.