InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of INXN opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. InterXion has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). InterXion had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that InterXion will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of InterXion by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

