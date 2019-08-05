Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Intermolecular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$1.17 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17. Intermolecular has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intermolecular had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMI. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the first quarter worth about $2,797,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the second quarter worth about $2,421,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the second quarter worth about $1,656,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

