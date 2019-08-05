Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $25,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,763,000 after purchasing an additional 440,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,753,000 after purchasing an additional 337,208 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 256,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $707,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,525 shares of company stock worth $14,014,576 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

NYSE:ICE opened at $90.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

