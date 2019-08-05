Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $117.04. 94,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.