Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $712-712 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.31 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of IPAR traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,187. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $108,757.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,128. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

