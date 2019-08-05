Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Shares Down 2.6%

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.29, approximately 4,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 20,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 2.18% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

