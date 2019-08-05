Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NSIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NSIT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,037. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

