Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$196,710.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.57, for a total value of C$196,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,720,301.58.
TSE:TIH opened at C$65.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.76. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of C$51.02 and a 52 week high of C$70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$699.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$732.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.9100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
