Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$196,710.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.57, for a total value of C$196,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,720,301.58.

TSE:TIH opened at C$65.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.76. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of C$51.02 and a 52 week high of C$70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$699.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$732.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.9100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.00.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.