Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) CAO Sells 13,302 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $303,950.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 488,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 405,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

