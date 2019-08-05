Insider Selling: Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CEO Sells $496,980.00 in Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $496,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Skyline stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. Skyline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Get Skyline alerts:

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.