Insider Selling: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CEO Sells 28,375 Shares of Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $5,165,668.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RNR stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.92.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 14.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

