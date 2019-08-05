Insider Selling: Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.17. 405,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,299. The stock has a market cap of $983.40 million, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of -0.13. Quotient Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

