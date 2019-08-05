Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Chairman Sells $100,140.54 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $100,140.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,145 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $108,942.80.

On Tuesday, June 4th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,073 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $79,898.00.

QTRX opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $791.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quanterix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quanterix by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

