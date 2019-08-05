Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $2,721,600.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total value of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 926,861 shares in the company, valued at $210,212,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $2,458,560.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $2,369,640.00.

Shares of PANW opened at $221.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.55. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,324,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,734,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $664,045,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $280,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 999,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,706,000 after purchasing an additional 104,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 979,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

