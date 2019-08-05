Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Sells 325 Shares of Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Anil Arora sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $23,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anil Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Anil Arora sold 5,365 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $366,858.70.

On Monday, June 3rd, Anil Arora sold 2,261 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $151,012.19.

NYSE ENV traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $65.63. 470,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,897. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Envestnet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 37.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

