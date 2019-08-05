Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells $22,442,427.15 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Steve Ells sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.65, for a total value of $22,442,427.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at $146,249,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Ells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70.

Shares of CMG opened at $792.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $811.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. ValuEngine lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $695.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.26.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

