Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $10.68 on Monday, hitting $193.34. 46,102,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,081,244. The stock has a market cap of $922.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.05. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.49.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.