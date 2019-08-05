Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) VP Sells 55 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total value of $75,935.88.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10.

GOOG stock traded down $41.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,152.32. 2,283,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,866. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,136.03. The firm has a market cap of $806.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.