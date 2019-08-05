Insider Selling: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Insider Sells 5,333 Shares of Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,484,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.