Insider Selling: Access Intelligence plc (LON:ACC) Insider Sells £634,500 in Stock

Access Intelligence plc (LON:ACC) insider Michael Jackson sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61), for a total transaction of £634,500 ($829,086.63).

ACC stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Monday. Access Intelligence plc has a 52 week low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a market cap of $36.66 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Access Intelligence alerts:

Separately, FinnCap began coverage on shares of Access Intelligence in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 84 ($1.10) price target on the stock.

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.