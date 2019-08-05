Insider Buying: United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) CFO Brad Martz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $22,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ UIHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $485.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Equities analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Insurance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Insurance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 127,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in United Insurance by 1,050.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of United Insurance in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.