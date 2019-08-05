Insider Buying: Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Director Acquires 33,500 Shares of Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Director E V. Goings bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,795. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TUP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,155. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $717.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 54.8% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 404,840 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

