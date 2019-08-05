Insider Buying: Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Director Acquires 33,500 Shares of Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Director E V. Goings bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,795. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TUP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,155. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $717.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 54.8% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 404,840 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
