Insider Buying: SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Director Edward J. Leppert bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,116.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 21.20%. Analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from SB One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SB One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 792,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

