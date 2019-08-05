Insider Buying: IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) Insider Buys £1,362.60 in Stock

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,362.60 ($1,780.48).

Shares of IGAS Energy stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. IGAS Energy PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 52.20 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of IGAS Energy in a research note on Thursday.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

