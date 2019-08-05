Insider Buying: Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director Buys 6,941 Shares of Stock

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein bought 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,587.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Axcella Health stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. 527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,069. Axcella Health Inc has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85.
Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.04). Equities analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axcella Health Company Profile
There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc
