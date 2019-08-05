Insider Buying: Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director Buys 6,941 Shares of Stock

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein bought 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,587.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Axcella Health stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. 527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,069. Axcella Health Inc has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.04). Equities analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXLA. Svb Leerink began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

