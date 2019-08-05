InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INWK. Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, InnerWorkings has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

INWK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 2,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82. InnerWorkings has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $174.77 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.43.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $267.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

