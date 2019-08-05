InflationCoin Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $33,285.00 and $11.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.76 or 0.00944983 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004155 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000441 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

