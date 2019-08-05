Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 4,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 81.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

