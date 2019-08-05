Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INDB. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.33.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.66. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $124,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $317,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.