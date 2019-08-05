Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,200,000 after buying an additional 45,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after buying an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,715. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Incyte stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 240,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,820. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 1.12. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

