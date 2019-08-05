Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $46,044.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Liqui and Tidex. In the last week, Incent has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00238919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.01332375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00101317 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

