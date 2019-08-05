Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $438.00

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.80), with a volume of 691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 444 ($5.80).

The stock has a market cap of $215.35 million and a P/E ratio of 29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 454.52.

About Impellam Group (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

