IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up about 1.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $3,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,172.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,452,000. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.85.

Shares of NASDAQ INFO opened at $63.83 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

