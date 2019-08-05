Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 315,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group accounts for 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

