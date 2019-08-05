IceChain (ICHX) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last Week

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, IceChain has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $10,863.00 and $77.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IceChain

ICHX is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,927,854 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IceChain is icechain.io . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

