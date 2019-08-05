Hype Token (HYPE) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Hype Token (CURRENCY:HYPE) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Hype Token has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Hype Token has a total market capitalization of $174,568.00 and approximately $8,427.00 worth of Hype Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hype Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00236776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.01302285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021082 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00102309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Hype Token Profile

Hype Token’s total supply is 49,940,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,731,227 tokens. The official website for Hype Token is hypetoken.io . Hype Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hypetoken . The Reddit community for Hype Token is /r/HYPE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hype Token’s official Twitter account is @hype_token

Hype Token Token Trading

Hype Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hype Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hype Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hype Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

