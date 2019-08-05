Hydrodec Group (LON:HYR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.00

Hydrodec Group plc (LON:HYR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 9292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.42.

Hydrodec Group Company Profile (LON:HYR)

Hydrodec Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a re-refiner of industrial oils in the United States and Australia. The company re-refines used oil to produce, market, and distribute SUPERFINE transformer oil and naphthenic base oil. Its products are used in new transformers, inks and lubricants manufacture, and various other specialist applications.

