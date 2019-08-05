HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised HUYA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.65 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.15.

HUYA stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 32,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91. HUYA has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.20 and a beta of 2.13.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth about $25,078,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth about $34,971,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 213.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1,642.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

