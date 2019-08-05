HP (NYSE:HPQ) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut HP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.43.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 345,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40. HP has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 44.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $362,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,703 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in HP by 113.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,496,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $106,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,736 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HP by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,453,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,969 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HP by 8.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,092,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $312,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HP by 151.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,823,533 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

