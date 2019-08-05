Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Lawrence K. Fish acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,172,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 151,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.61 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

