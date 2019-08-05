Horseman Capital Management Ltd Acquires 1,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.43.

LMT opened at $358.59 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $373.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.76. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

