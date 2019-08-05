Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of HON traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.41. 1,823,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,182. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.