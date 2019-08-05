Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Cap of $143,025.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a market capitalization of $143,025.00 and $14,686.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00239775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.01335560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00101849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,913,323 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

