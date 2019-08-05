Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 262.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 86.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.88. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

