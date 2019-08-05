Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.10

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and traded as high as $34.00. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 426 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

