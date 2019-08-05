Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.77.

Hologic stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,195. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Hologic has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,051,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Hologic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,554,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,998,000 after purchasing an additional 116,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

