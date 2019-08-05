Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.77.
Hologic stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,195. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Hologic has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $52.19.
In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,051,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Hologic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,554,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,998,000 after purchasing an additional 116,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
