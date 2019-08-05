Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,092 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hillenbrand by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HI. Buckingham Research began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

HI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.17. 25,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.